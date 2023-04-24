Section
Covid cases, deaths rise after Songkran
Thailand
General

Covid cases, deaths rise after Songkran

published : 24 Apr 2023 at 13:38

writer: Post Reporters

Revellers are sprayed with water during Songkran celebrations in Bangkok on April 15. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
The number of Covid-19 inpatients and covid-related fatalities soared 150% last week over the previous seven days, in the wake of Songkran celebrations.

The Department of Disease Control reported 1,088 Covid-19 inpatients from April 16 to 22, compared with 435 from April 9 to 15. Related fatalities rose from two to five.

Inpatients with lung inflammation numbered 73, increasing by 143% from 30, and those dependent on ventilators went up 84%, from 19 to 35.

The increase in Covid-19 figures last week followed the Songkran festival.

So far this year, there were 6,571 Covid-19 inpatients and 278 related fatalities.

Dr Atthapol Kaewsamrit, deputy director-general of the Health Department, said concerts, sporting  competitions and other entertainment during the festival brought together people from many areas  who sang and shouted together over long periods and this posed the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

He advised event organisers to still comply with disease control measures including social distancing and the limitations on the number of visitors to events, especially in poorly ventilated areas.

