Jet skis collide, two killed, in Pattaya

Rescuers scoured the sea off Pattaya beach after two jet skis collided on Monday night. The driver of one jet ski and his young passenger were killed. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Two people, one a seven-year-old boy, were killed when their hired jet ski collided with another jet ski in the sea off Pattaya beach in Bang Lamung district early on Monday night.

Police were called to the scene, a beach near Pattaya's Walking Street in tambon Nong Prue, about 7pm. Witnesses said two jet skis had collided. The driver of one machine and a boy riding pillion were thrown into the water by the impact.

The boy, Pathomporn Polrat, 7, was wearing a life jacket and was helped out of the water by jet ski operators. He was seriously injured, including a broken jaw, and was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The jet ski driver, Pornsuphan Phumnok, 35, was found drowned, located by rescuers after a 30-minute search.

The witnesses said the driver of the other jet ski was of Indian appearance. He had walked away from the scene after the collision, and disappeared.

Police were examining security camera recordings from the scene to establish the cause of the accident and locate the other driver.