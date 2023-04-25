Park rangers shoot hunters caught with dead monkeys

Section
published : 25 Apr 2023 at 11:11

writer: Chaiwat Satyaem

Two hunters wounded in a clash with forest rangers are carried out Huay Kum forest in Kaeng Krachan district, Phetchaburi province. (Photo supplied/ Chaiwat Satyaem)
PHETCHABURI: Two hunters were wounded in a fight with forest rangers and then arrested with six dead grey langurs in their possession on Monday morning, Kaeng Krachan National Park chief Somjate Janthana said on Tuesday.

A team of  rangers were patrolling Huay Kum forest near Phu Sai, the Moo 3 village in tambon Huay Mae Phriang in Kaeng Krachan district, he said. About 7.30pm they heard gunshots.

The rangers headed in the direction of the shots and came across two armed men. When ordered to surrender for a search, the two men opened fire. The rangers returned fire and the two hunters were wounded. They were then arrested.

The rangers seized six dead grey langur monkeys found in their possession, along with two shotguns, an airgun, a flashlight and a backpack.

The two injured men were carried out of the forest and admitted to Kaeng Krachan Hospital for treatment pending legal proceedings, Mr Somjate said.

