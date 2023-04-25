Section
Summer storm pounds Prachin Buri
Thailand
General

Summer storm pounds Prachin Buri

More than 50 stalls at local market damaged

published : 25 Apr 2023 at 20:39

writer: Manit Sanabboon

More than 50 stalls were damaged when a storm struck a flea market in tambon Dong Bang of Prachantakham district of Prachin Buri. (Photos: Manit Sanabboon)
More than 50 stalls were damaged when a storm struck a flea market in tambon Dong Bang of Prachantakham district of Prachin Buri. (Photos: Manit Sanabboon)

A summer storm, gusty winds and hail damaged more than 60 residential units and a flea market and brought down five power poles in Prachantakham district of Prachin Buri on Tuesday afternoon.

More than 50 vending stalls at the flea market in tambon Dong Bang were damaged when the storm pounded the district at around 2.30pm. The storm also caused a metal structure to fall on a stall selling fried bananas, striking a 60-year old vendor. She sustained leg injuries and was rushed to Prachantakham Hospital, said her husband Or Sangvornkit, 73.

Market owner Ratchanee Kerdprasert, 66, said more than 50 stalls were damaged.

Prachin Buri governor Ronnarong Nakhonchinda said the storm also damaged 50 rooms and 10 twin houses for local officials and five warehouses at the Region 3 offices of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department in Prachantakham district.

The storm also brought down five power poles, said the governor. Some big trees were uprooted as well.

A summer storm warning remains in effect for most of upper Thailand through Wednesday, the meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

The storm on Tuesday brought down five power poles in Prachantakham district. (Photo: Manit Sanabboon)

