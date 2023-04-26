Move to relocate troublesome Khao Wang macaques

Macaques on the roofs of shops they raid near Phra Nakhon Khiri, or Khao Wang, historical park in Muang district of Prachuap Khiri Khan. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PHETCHABURI: Plans are being made to relocate the large population of rascally macaques at Phra Nakhon Khiri, or Khao Wang, historical park in Muang district to a place where they can live more naturally and annoy no-one, provincial governor Natthachai Nampoonsuksan said.

There were now about 3,000 macaques in Muang district alone and 1,000-1,500 in each of the other districts, and the population was growing, Mr Natthachai said on Wednesday.

The monkeys were spreading out in search of food, their depredations causing problems for local residents, businesses and tourists.

Protected Area Regional Office 3 of the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department had a sterilisation programme, but this had not proved effective in keeping their numbers down. Therefore, a plan was being drawn up to relocate the macaques from Khao Wang to a more suitable location, Mr Natthachai said.

The governor did not name a specific place, but local residents said a possible new home for the simian scoundrels was an island in the middle of Kaeng Krachan Dam reservoir.

Uraiwan Phopuang, resident of a community near Khao Wang, said the macaques broke into and ransacked their homes and shops looking for food. They were also carriers of diseases and in particular scabies, which could cause respiratory problems. Tourist also found them persistant and annoying, she said.

Preeda Boonprasert, whose sweets shop is near Khao Wang, said the macaques urinated everywhere, leaving a strong smell, and ran across roads, causing accidents.

He would heave a big sigh of relief if they were moved elsewhere.