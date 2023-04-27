Russian falls to death in Phuket

Police inspect the scene of the fatal fall outside Central Phuket shopping centre in Muang district of Phuket on Thursday morning. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A Russian man fell to his death from the parking garage of a shopping centre on this tourist island on Thursday morning.

Police were informed of the incident at Central Phuket in Muang district at about 8.20am.

They found the man’s body in a flower-patterned T-shirt, black shorts and a brown belt lying in a pool of blood on the concrete ground in front of the parking building of the shopping centre. His skull and right shoulder had been broken.

Security camera video showed the man entering the parking building alone and walking to its sixth floor. He then sat on a wall, turned his face to the inside of the building and leaned back.

Security guards heard the fall, rushed to the scene and called rescue workers and police. The foreigner succumbed to his injuries at the scene.