Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Chinese foreman and 23 Myanmar migrants arrested for illegal work
Thailand
General

Chinese foreman and 23 Myanmar migrants arrested for illegal work

published : 28 Apr 2023 at 12:32

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Unregistered migrant workers are arrested during a raid on a construction site in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, on Thursday evening. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)
Unregistered migrant workers are arrested during a raid on a construction site in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, on Thursday evening. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A Chinese man entering the country on a tourist visa and 23 undocumented Myanmar migrant workers were arrested during a police raid on a construction site in Bang Phli district on Thursday.

The raid conducted by immigration police was prompted by a tip-off that illegal workers were employed at the site near a bridge across Paed canal.

Upon seeing the officers, many workers attempted to flee, but 23 were apprehended. All of them were Myanmar nationals who lacked work permits, according to Pol Col Chinnawut Tangwonglert, the superintendent of Samut Prakan immigration office, who led the operation.

The officers questioned a man who appeared to be a Thai of Chinese descent and was supervising the construction work, to seek information about the workers. However, the man acted suspiciously, leading the team to discover that he was a Chinese national named Nibg Shoshi who had entered the country on a tourist visa.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to working as a construction foreman without permission. 

He and the 23 Myanmar nationals were charged with the offense. They were handed over to Bang Phli police station for legal proceedings and would be deported to their respective countries.

The Chinese man, centre, who works illegally as a construction foreman and the 23 other undocumented migrant workers are held in police custody for legal action. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (6)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Chinese foreman and 23 Myanmar migrants arrested for illegal work

SAMUT PRAKAN: A Chinese man entering the country on a tourist visa and 23 undocumented Myanmar migrant workers were arrested during a police raid on a construction site in Bang Phli district on Thursday.

12:32
Business

Factory output falls 4.56%, worse than forecast

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in March contracted 4.56% from a year earlier, as a global economic slowdown hurt exports, the Industry Ministry said on Friday.

12:02
Business

A stronger yen could jolt global markets

LONDON: Investors are positioning for a regime change in global markets as the Bank of Japan edges closer to ditching the policies that depressed the yen for decades, thereby luring Japanese money back home.

11:32