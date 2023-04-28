Chinese foreman and 23 Myanmar migrants arrested for illegal work

Unregistered migrant workers are arrested during a raid on a construction site in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, on Thursday evening. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A Chinese man entering the country on a tourist visa and 23 undocumented Myanmar migrant workers were arrested during a police raid on a construction site in Bang Phli district on Thursday.

The raid conducted by immigration police was prompted by a tip-off that illegal workers were employed at the site near a bridge across Paed canal.

Upon seeing the officers, many workers attempted to flee, but 23 were apprehended. All of them were Myanmar nationals who lacked work permits, according to Pol Col Chinnawut Tangwonglert, the superintendent of Samut Prakan immigration office, who led the operation.

The officers questioned a man who appeared to be a Thai of Chinese descent and was supervising the construction work, to seek information about the workers. However, the man acted suspiciously, leading the team to discover that he was a Chinese national named Nibg Shoshi who had entered the country on a tourist visa.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to working as a construction foreman without permission.

He and the 23 Myanmar nationals were charged with the offense. They were handed over to Bang Phli police station for legal proceedings and would be deported to their respective countries.