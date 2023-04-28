Thailand's first air-con bus stop launched

The country’s first “Sabay Square” bus stop is located in front of Seacon Square shopping mall in Prawet district of Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The country’s first air-conditioned bus stop powered by solar energy has attracted many happy commuters since it was officially launched on Thursday at Seacon Square shopping centre in Prawet district of Bangkok.

The ”Sabuy Square” bus stop was jointly launched by Seacon Square, Bangkok Cool Cool Co Ltd and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) under a pilot project as a model for energy conservation and to help preserve the environment. It also helps protect public transport commuters from heat and PM2.5 fine dust particles.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt cut the ribbon to officially open the shelter on Thursday. He thanked Seacon for using the innovation for the benefit of the public.

Powered by solar power, Sabuy Square, covering 40 square metres, can accommodate 40 people waiting for buses, taxis and vans. It is equipped with free WiFi, USB charging ports, a drinking water machine, a closed-circuit television camera, an emergency alarm system or a panic bottom to alert police, and a display showing oncoming buses.

People can use the bus stop every day from 6am to 11pm, according to the Seacon Square Facebook page.

Commuters wait for public buses, vans and taxis inside the air-conditioned bus stop. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)