Govt to open centre to limit fishing boats

Small fishing boats are grounded in Tak Bai district, Narathiwat on Nov 7, 2014 due to rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand. (File photo)

Pattani: The Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) is preparing to set up a one-stop-service centre to distribute compensation money for owners of fishing boats who wish to leave the industry as a part of the Sustainable Management of Marine Fisheries Resource Project.

Chonthun Sangpoom, deputy secretary-general of the SBPAC, visited the location of the one-stop-service centre assisting fishermen in the three southernmost provinces in tambon Bana in Muang district of Pattani province.

Mr Chonthun said that the project aims to reduce the number of fishing boats in the deep South.

He added that the centre will be operating from May 8, and the owners of 96 fishing boats are expected to be the first to be compensated for exiting the fishing industry.

On Feb 26, a cabinet resolution granted 163 million baht as a compensation fund for fishermen to endorse the government's goal of reducing the number of fishing boats.

Mr Chonthun said the fund would subsidise fishermen and entrepreneurs in the industry. He explained that fishing boat owners could request compensation at the service centre on weekdays during office hours.

He said fishing boat owners must also apply for approval for boat disassembly.

The process is a joint effort between the SBPAC and Internal Security Operations Command Region 4.

Mr Chonthun further said that the first instalment is worth 80% of the sum while the second is the remaining balance of the compensation.

In September last year, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said that 9,608 registered fishing boats were operating, which was above sustainable levels.

To prevent further damage to fishery resources, the government has endorsed compensation for owners of registered fishing boats as well as those who conduct illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing to leave the industry.