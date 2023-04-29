Air force flight instructor dies in crash

Student pilot seriously injured during landing of trainer plane in Nakhon Pathom

The CT-4E Airtrainer is a single-engine training plane manufactured by Pacific Aerospace Corp in New Zealand. (Photo supplied/Wassana Nanuam)

An air force flight instructor was killed and a trainee pilot seriously injured when their plane crashed on landing in Kamphaeng Saen district of Nakhon Pathom on Saturday.

The crash occurred at 11.52am when the CT-4E trainer was making a landing at the Kamphaeng Saen Flying Training School, said air force spokesman AVM Prapas Sornjaidee.

The force of the crash killed flight instructor Flt Lt Supakit Inthachai and injured student pilot Plt Off Phurin Chana.

ACM Alongkorn Vannarot ordered an air force medical team and an EC725 helicopter dispatched to the site to take the injured student pilot for medical treatment. Aviation safety experts were also sent to the crash site to investigate.

Training flights have been suspended pending an investigation to find out the exact cause of the crash, said the spokesman.