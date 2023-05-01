Karen villagers can return to forest, rules committee

Park officers patrol the rice fields of Karen villagers near Bang Kloy Lang, in Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex in 2021. (Photo: Pratch Rujivanarom)

An independent committee examining a land dispute between Karen villagers and authorities has granted approval for the villagers to return to Bang Kloy Bon if they wish.

Suchart Setthamalinee, a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), said the committee chaired by PM's Office Minister Anucha Nakasai published a report on April 18, suggesting solutions for evicted Karen villagers.

The first solution suggested by the committee was to approve the desire of 732 Karen villagers to return to arable lands deep in the forest of Bang Kloy Bon in Kaeng Krachan National Park, their ancestral home.

The other suggestion was to allow 150 Karen villagers to settle down at a new community in Huay Mae Priang village in Kaeng Krachan district of Phetchaburi province. Both groups will be offered aid and compensated for the consequences of their eviction from Bang Kloy Bon.

The committee also offered extra support for swidden agriculture, the traditional form of rice-growing that they rely on.

Mr Suchart said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had assigned the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to set up a working committee comprising Karen villagers who wish to return to Bang Kloy Bon, the independent committee and the ministry itself.

The working committee will also assess the use of arable lands by Karen villagers.

"The NHRC is glad the independent committee surveyed, investigated and solved the dispute for the Karen people from Bang Kloy and proposed to the PM that they should be allowed to return to the forest," said Mr Suchart.

The NHRC had urged Prime Minister Prayut to protect the rights of Karen residents in Bang Kloy Bon, who have been fighting to stay in their village despite repeated efforts from the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department (DNP) to kick them out.