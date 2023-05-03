Indian tourists back at pre-covid levels

Indian tourists arrive at Bali Hai pier in Pattaya, Chon Buri, on Wednesday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: At least 600,000 Indian tourists are expected in Pattaya beach town this year, similar to before the pandemic, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

Anoma Vongyai, director of TAT’s Pattaya office, said on Wednesday that more than 900,000 Indian tourists arrived in Thailand in the year before the pandemic, and about 600,000 of them visited Pattaya. They were the third-largest group of foreign visitors in 2019, behind Chinese and Russians.

Since the country reopened to tourists last year Indians were returning in droves, more than from other countries. Many were again visiting Pattaya, Ms Anoma said.

There were two main groups of Indian arrivals tin Pattaya - those attending seminars and groups of free independent travellers (FITs). Independent travellers arrived all year round, and seminar groups mostly from May to August. Towards the end of the year, Indian tourist arrivals would decrease.

Tourists from seminar groups were spread out, staying in Pattaya Nua (North), Pattaya Klang (Central), Pattaya Tai (South) and Phra Tamnak Hill. FIT visitors normally stayed in Pattaya Klang and Pattaya Tai, where room rates were not high, the TAT’s Pattaya office director said.

At least 600,000 Indian tourists were expected in Pattaya this year. Spending would 2,000-3,000 baht per head per day for seminar visitors and 1,000-2,000 baht per head per day for FIT visitors, she said.

Aside from spending money on accommodation, meals and visiting attractions such as Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, Alcazar cabaret and Koh Larn, Indian tourists in seminar groups also visited entertainment venues, Ms Anoma said.