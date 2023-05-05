'Safe' threshold cut 25%

Smoke billows into the air in Nonthaburi province after a farmer set her rice field on fire to clear dry rice straws left after the harvest last month. The burning of crop residue contributes to air pollution and leads to a rise in ultra-fine PM2.5 dust particles. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) said it will follow World Health Organization guidelines and reclassify the safe level for ultra-fine particulate matter (PM2.5) from 50 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) to 37.5 µg/m3 in a bid to curb dust pollution.

Jatuporn Burutphat, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said the ministry supports lowering the threshold on Thailand's Air Quality Index.

The PCD categorises air pollution into five levels: blue (very good), green (good), yellow (moderate), orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) and red (unhealthy).

The red threshold will be adjusted to 75.1 µg/m3 from 91 µg/m3.

Mr Jatuporn said he asked the PCD to discuss sustainable solutions for transboundary haze with officials from neighbouring countries, as well as promote greater awareness of pollution among the public. People are getting used to wearing face masks and avoiding outdoor activities to guard against the risk of respiratory diseases caused by dust pollution.

The Health Department has also warned the public about the risk of heatstroke due to the sweltering temperatures that are expected for the next couple of weeks.

Its director-general, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, said provinces like Tak, Lampang, Phetchabun, Loei and Udon Thani had been facing daily temperatures of above 43C.