Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
'Safe' threshold cut 25%
Thailand
General

'Safe' threshold cut 25%

published : 5 May 2023 at 08:06

newspaper section: News

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Smoke billows into the air in Nonthaburi province after a farmer set her rice field on fire to clear dry rice straws left after the harvest last month. The burning of crop residue contributes to air pollution and leads to a rise in ultra-fine PM2.5 dust particles. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Smoke billows into the air in Nonthaburi province after a farmer set her rice field on fire to clear dry rice straws left after the harvest last month. The burning of crop residue contributes to air pollution and leads to a rise in ultra-fine PM2.5 dust particles. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) said it will follow World Health Organization guidelines and reclassify the safe level for ultra-fine particulate matter (PM2.5) from 50 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) to 37.5 µg/m3 in a bid to curb dust pollution.

Jatuporn Burutphat, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said the ministry supports lowering the threshold on Thailand's Air Quality Index.

The PCD categorises air pollution into five levels: blue (very good), green (good), yellow (moderate), orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) and red (unhealthy).

The red threshold will be adjusted to 75.1 µg/m3 from 91 µg/m3.

Mr Jatuporn said he asked the PCD to discuss sustainable solutions for transboundary haze with officials from neighbouring countries, as well as promote greater awareness of pollution among the public. People are getting used to wearing face masks and avoiding outdoor activities to guard against the risk of respiratory diseases caused by dust pollution.

The Health Department has also warned the public about the risk of heatstroke due to the sweltering temperatures that are expected for the next couple of weeks.

Its director-general, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, said provinces like Tak, Lampang, Phetchabun, Loei and Udon Thani had been facing daily temperatures of above 43C.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Philippine bases not to be used by US to target China: Marcos

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr made it clear Thursday the additional military bases in his country that he recently granted the United States access to will not be used to target China or any other country.

08:42
Thailand

'Safe' threshold cut 25%

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) said it will follow World Health Organization guidelines and reclassify the safe level for ultra-fine particulate matter (PM2.5) from 50 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) to 37.5 µg/m3 in a bid to curb dust pollution.

08:06
Tech

BuzzFeed, Vice woes signal crisis in digital-only media

NEW YORK: With the closure of BuzzFeed News and bankruptcy looming at Vice, the once promising world of free digital media finds itself at a crossroads, seeing ad revenues dry up at the same time as disappointed investors begin walking away.

08:02