Full Moon Party draws 20,000 tourists to Koh Phangan

The fifth Full Moon Party of this year at Rin beach on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province attracts about 20,000 tourists on Thursday night. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: About 20,000 tourists attended the popular Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan on Thursday night, and it is estimated that the holiday will generate tens of millions of baht for the southern island.

To ensure security for partygoers, police, immigration officers and local officials were deployed to Rin Beach in tambon Ban Tai of Koh Phangan district around 8pm for the fifth Full Moon Party of 2023.

Surat Thani Governor Wichawut Jinto and senior police officers were present at the event to oversee the deployment. The beach, which spans almost one kilometre, was filled with many tourists.

Authorities estimate that the four-day holiday period, which began on Thursday, will generate tens of millions of baht for the popular tourist island.

Security measures have been put in place to boost visitor confidence and prevent the presence of illicit drugs at the venue, said Pol Lt Gen Sukhun Promayon, commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau.