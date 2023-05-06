Ex of accused serial killer unsure how she paid off his debts

Withoon: Owed 4 million baht. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

The ex-husband of Sararat "Aem" Rangsiwuthaporn admitted to investigators that Ms Sararat paid 4 million baht of his debts but said he did not know how she acquired the money, according to Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy national police chief.

Pol Gen Surachate said police deemed the statement made by Pol Lt Col Withoon Rangsiwuthaporn, Ms Sararat's ex-husband, as unreliable. He said that the couple's financial transactions would be investigated.

Ms Sararat is accused of poisoning 15 people with cyanide, killing 14 of them. Police have alleged she pawned off the victim's property and used the money to pay off her ex-husband's debts.

Pol Lt Col Withoon is also facing charges of receiving stolen property, jointly forging official documents and using forged official documents. He was arrested this week and dismissed from the police force. He is currently free on bail after a court said police did not have evidence to link him to the killings that his ex-wife is accused of and had been cooperating with investigators.

On Friday, Thannicha Aeksuwannawat, Ms Sararat's lawyer, visited the Central Women's Correctional Institution in Bangkok and spent an hour talking to her client.

Ms Thannicha said that Ms Sararat had denied all charges and stated that she only wished to testify before a court.

"She does not wish to see anyone except her lawyer. She is concerned that walking to and from the visitor booth might cause a miscarriage," the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, actress Preechaya "Ice" Pongthananikorn admitted she bought cyanide online to stop monitor lizards attacking her dogs.

The 33-year-old celebrity issued the clarification on Friday after police said they wanted to talk to other people who had purchased cyanide from the same supplier used by Ms Sararat.

Pol Gen Surachate said police would summon Ms Preechaya to ask her why she purchased cyanide, a regulated toxic substance.

Ms Preechaya told Channel 8 she only bought one bottle of cyanide.

Her mother told reporters her daughter purchased cyanide because snakes, monitor lizards and poisonous reptiles from a nearby canal were coming onto the property to attack her dogs.

She had tried several other methods to get rid of the pests, but they didn't work.

After researching online, Ms Preechaya ordered cyanide, which her mother said has now been handed to the police at Bang Khen station.