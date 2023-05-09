Yellow Line delay irks Dems

Representatives of the Democratic Party have urged the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) to speed up the opening of the Yellow Line service.

The 30.4-kilometre monorail, which stretches from the Lat Phrao area in Bangkok to the Samrong area in Samut Prakan, was 99% complete as of last month.

However, the MRTA said last week that its trial run and commercial launch would be delayed, saying that its system testing is not complete and is now waiting for global standardisation on safety.

The Yellow Line had been scheduled to be fully operational in June, with the trial run penned in for May 21–31. It is unclear how long it will be postponed.

Samart Ratchaphonlasit, the Democratic Party deputy leader, visited the Yellow Line construction site on Monday with members from those districts where the monorail will be in service.

Samart: Surprised about delay

Mr Samart said he was disappointed to hear about the delay as it would help ease traffic congestion on Lat Phrao Road, Srinakarin Road, and in the Samrong area.

He said that the contractor has at least 20 years of experience in the railway system, so he was surprised by the delay.

Mr Samart then urged the MRTA to speed up the Yellow Line service operation, especially as many schools will start the new semester next Monday.

He said the Yellow Line service will connect with the Blue Line service at Lat Phrao Station, the Orange Line at Yaek Lam Sali Station and the Green Line at Samrong Station, which will help move commuters around Bangkok and its vicinity faster.

He also suggested the MRTA expand the Yellow Line service to link with the BTS Green Line at Ratchayothin Station in the future.

Regarding the Pink Line, Mr Samart also suggested that the construction be sped up, as it might help the people entering the Muang Thong Thani area in Nonthaburi.

The Pink Line, linking Khae Rai in Nonthaburi with Min Buri district in East Bangkok via Ram Intra Road, was now 96% complete as of last month.

The MRTA said in the same statement that the Pink Line's system trial run is expected to take place in January next year, with the launch of commercial operations earmarked for June of the same year.