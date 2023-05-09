Celebrity couple arraigned in Forex-3D Ponzi case

Pattanapon "DJ Man" and his singer-wife Suteewan "Baitoey" arrive at the Office of the Attorney-General's department of special litigation on Tuesday morning. They were later indicted on three charges over the Forex-3D Ponzi fraud.(Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Prosecutors have indicted celebrity couple "DJ Man" and his singer-wife "Baitoey" and four others for alleged fraud in the multi-billion-baht Forex-3D Ponzi case.

The couple were previously known as Pattanapon "DJ Man" Mintakhin and Suteewan "Baitoey" Thaweesin. They now both use the married surname Kunjara, and were indicted under that name.

Mr Pattanapon and Ms Suteewan, accompanied by their lawyer, arrived at the Office of the Attorney-General's department of special litigation to hear the prosecution’s decision in the case against them on Tuesday morning.

The couple and four others were accused on three counts - colluding in obtaining loans to defraud, public fraud and inputting false information into a computer system in violation of of the Computer Crime Act.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Pattanapon, alias "DJ Man", said he had not been aware in advance of the prosecutors’ decision and he had not prepared any assets to support an application for his release on bail. He was waiting for his mother to arrive. Ms Suteewan, or "Baitoey", appeared stressed and refused to speak with reporters.

Prosecutors on Tuesday morning indicted all six people in the case on all three counts, deputy spokesman Kosolwat Intuchanwong said.

In February, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) formally charged the couple and six others on charges relating to the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme.

Mr Pattanapon and Ms Suteewan reported to DSI investigators last September to acknowledge the three charges, all of which they denied, and were then released. They were among 16 people suspected of involvement.

In 2019, the DSI summoned Mr Pattanapon and Ms Suteewan to clarify their connection with the owner of Forex-3D, Apiruk Kothi, who is accused of a multi-billion-baht fraud.

Forex-3D claimed to be an online dealer in foreign exchange, with a flashy website, but was unlicensed and operated as a Ponzi scheme. Celebrities were paid to promote it.

Mr Pattaporn and Ms Suteewin were later denied bail by the Criminal Court and remanded in custody along with two other defendants who did not apply for bail. Pattanapon, 40, is the first defendant, and Ms Suteewin, 35, the second defendant.

Mr Pattanapon's mother applied for bail, offering 100,000 baht as surety and asking he be fitted with an electronic tag to track his movements. A young brother of singer Suteewin applied for her release on bail, offering to place 5 million baht as surety and also asking she be electronically tagged.

The third and fifth defendants, Chatchai Khotchahin, 35, and Suranart Nakmusik, 38, offered 100,000 baht and 400,000 baht respectively as surety, but were also denied release.

The fourth and sixth defendants did not apply for bail.

The court ruled that all defendants posed a flight risk.The men were remanded to Bangkok Remand Prison and the women to the Central Women’s Correctional Institution.