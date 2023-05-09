Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
B210m fine for falling expressway beam
Thailand
General

B210m fine for falling expressway beam

Construction suspended for 7 days pending investigation into incident on Rama II Road

published : 9 May 2023 at 16:54

writer: Post Reporters

Expressway officials and a policeman inspect the site where a large precast beam fell onto Rama II Road in Bangkok. (Photo: Expressway Authority of Thailand)
Expressway officials and a policeman inspect the site where a large precast beam fell onto Rama II Road in Bangkok. (Photo: Expressway Authority of Thailand)

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) has initially fined its contractor 210 million baht and suspended construction for seven days pending an investigation into a falling beam that killed one person and damaged four cars on Rama II Road on Sunday.

Exat governor Surachet Laophulsuk said on Tuesday that CTB Joint Venture was subject to a daily fine of 30 million baht during the seven-day suspension, under the terms of its contract with the state enterprise.

During the construction suspension, the parties concerned would find exactly what caused the expressway beam to fall and review safety measures, he said.

Mr Surachet said he had asked the Engineering Institute of Thailand to take part in the investigation into the accident involving a precast beam for the new Rama III-Bangkok western ring road expressway project.

If the incident resulted from recklessness, the Exat would take legal action and blacklist the construction consortium, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Sports

Messi's move to Saudi a 'done deal'

RIYADH: Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will play in Saudi Arabia next season under a "huge" deal, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Tuesday.

17:45
Thailand

Man charged with promoting online gambling via TikTok

A man with multiple criminal convictions reported to the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) on Tuesday and acknowledged a charge of persuading other people, directly or indirectly, to engage in illegal online betting.

17:40
Thailand

Wissanu: Jail him

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra must serve his sentence in prison, not under house arrest, if he returns home, according to caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

17:02