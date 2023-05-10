Section
Royal guard officer dismissed for serious misconduct
Thailand
Royal guard officer dismissed for serious misconduct

published : 10 May 2023 at 10:41

writer: Online Reporters

A royal command has dismissed an officer of the Royal Security Command from the military and the royal guard service, without pension, for serious misconduct.

The royal command, effective from May 5, was published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday.

The officer who was sacked is Col Chaimethi Phubodiwarochuphan, attached to the office of the deputy commander of the 3rd Royal Guard Unit.

He has been stripped off military rank and all royal decorations bestowed on him recalled. He is also not entitled to a pension.

According to the royal command, the former royal guard had brought undesirable outsiders into the royal palace, causing confusion and affecting the reputation of the royal institution.

