B150-million gambling network busted

Police inspect bank passbooks and other items seized from the house of one of 10 members of an online gambling ring during raids on 12 locations in Bangkok and two nearby provinces on Wednesday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police have arrested 10 more members of an online baccarat gambling network with more than 150 million baht in circulation during raids in Bangkok and two nearby provinces

Officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) on Wednesday raided 12 locations in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan, apprehending five men and five women.

Seized from them were one million baht in cash, two rifles, three guns, five cars, two Rolex watches, 10 gold necklaces and rings, 9-baht weight (140 grammes) of gold bars, two land title deeds and eight brand-name bags, 360 Buddha amulets, a safe containing valuables and many bank passbooks and ATM cards.

The raids followed the arrest of 13 others who were members of the “Hia Jiew Talad Noi” online baccarat network, said Pol Maj Gen Athip Wongsiwaphai, the TCSD commander. Baccarat tables, decks of cards and other items were seized.

TCSD police extended the investigation and that led to the additional arrests on Wednesday, said Pol Maj Gen Athip. Three more suspects were still at large, he added.

The gambling network had about 150 million baht in circulation during the past three months, according to the police investigation.

Of the 10 suspects, some were employees who admitted offering online baccarat games via Line groups, while those who were suspected operators and partners denied any involvement.

Arrested were Atchara Sunthornchataphong, 37; Natpachet Phu-apipasthankit, 38; Lertpisit Tongjai-anan 37; Chumphon Suwanno, 38; Ms Jitthaporn Meesuk, 32; Ms Chanthima Choengwanit, 48; Ms Suthida Kitkarnthaweekhoon, 32; Thanee Theppana, 43; Ms Kanchana Sia Tia, 31; and Ms Chadaporn Siriwatthakun, 40.

Police have pressed charges of colluding in online gambling and money laundering against them. All were handed over to TCSD sub-division investigators for legal action.