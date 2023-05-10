Suspected victim of ‘Aem Cyanide’ cremated

Families of four others believed poisoned by serial killer attend service in Kanchanaburi

The coffin of Siriporn “Koy” Khanwong, one of 14 dead victims of alleged serial killer Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, is displayed at Wat Singpaiboonpracha in Sai Yok district of Kanchanaburi on Wednesday prior to her cremation. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: The body of a woman believed to be the most recent victim of alleged serial killer Sararat “Aem” Rangsiwuthaporn was cremated on Wednesday, with families of four other cyanide poisoning victims bringing photos of their loved ones to bid farewell to her.

The family and relatives of Siriporn “Koy” Khanwong held the cremation ceremony at Wat Singpaiboonpracha in Sai Yok district of Kanchanaburi at 2pm on Wednesday.

Siriporn collapsed and died beside the Mae Klong river in Ban Phong district of Ratchaburi, where she had gone with Ms Sararat to release fish for merit-making on April 14. Cyanide was found in her body.

Ms Sararat did not come to her rescue when Siriporn collapsed. The woman drove away after allegedly stealing from the victim.

A brand-name bag, a mobile phone and 50,000 baht had been missing when she collapsed, according to a placard with photos of Siriporn and other victims displayed at the temple.

Ms Sararat, 36, dubbed “Aem Cyanide”, was arrested on April 25 at the government complex on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court.

Ms Sararat, who is four months pregnant, is being held at the Central Women’s Correctional Institute. She now faces 15 charges, 14 for premeditated murder and one for attempted murder.

Police are now following the trail of about 78 million baht that circulated through the accused’s bank accounts. The killings were motivated by money, investigators have said.

Nong Khaohom, 9, the daughter of Siriporn, said she wanted to ask Ms Sararat why she had to poison her mother to death. Now, she was left alone as her parents had separated, the girl said tearfully.

About 500 mourners attended the cremation, among them Kanchanaburi deputy governor Athisan Intra, senior police and other local officials.

Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police Office, presided over the cremation and provided financial assistance to the mother of the victim.

Her mother thanked police for thoroughly gathering evidence that she and her family believed could prosecute Ms Sararat. She said she wanted the accused to receive harsh punishment.

Families of four other victims of alleged "Aem Cyanide" attend the cremation of Siriporn Khanwong at a temple in Kanchanaburi on Wednesday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)