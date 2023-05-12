Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Offenders face stiffer penalties
Thailand
General

Offenders face stiffer penalties

published : 12 May 2023 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

The Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) is drafting an amendment to the "Protection of a Child Born by Medically Assisted Reproductive Technology Act, B.E. 2558 (2015)" to increase the penalties against those who facilitate illegal surrogacy in the country, including brokers and hired women.

"We are amending this act," DHSS chief Sura Wisetsak said on Thursday, adding the draft is being made after the department became highly concerned about an increasing number of illegal surrogates in the country.

The department is currently working with the Royal Thai Police's investigation team to determine whether wrongdoers are exploiting loopholes with foreign criminal syndicates, he said.

The draft aims to increase the financial penalty and jail term for anyone found guilty of being a broker or a hired surrogate, he said. However, he would not go into the details, saying the drafting process is still ongoing.

Illegal surrogacy is a problem in Thailand. During the pandemic, many surrogates could not deliver their babies abroad due to border closures, resulting in some children being born and abandoned in Thailand.

The Department of Special Investigation found that last year, at least 19 children were born in the kingdom via illegal surrogacy. They are now under the care of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

Akom Praditsuwan, deputy DHSS chief, said there are 108 nursing care units providing assisted reproductive technology in state and private hospitals.

The success rate is relatively high at 46%, with 20,000 cases of in-vitro fertilisation and 12,000 artificial breedings, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Uptick in consumer confidence persists

Consumer confidence in April rose for an 11th straight month, reaching the highest level in 38 months, helped by a reduction in Covid-19 infections, the recovery of domestic tourism and lively election campaigns nationwide.

07:25
Thailand

Prayut 'to go home' if UTN fails to win

Nakhon Si Thammarat: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he will quit politics if the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, of which he is a prime ministerial candidate and its chief strategist, fails to secure enough House seats to form a government in Sunday's election.

06:35
Thailand

Piyabutr defends Pita over media firm shares

Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, a key Progressive Movement figure who is assisting the Move Forward Party's election campaign, on Thursday urged its supporters to fight all attempts to discredit Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader and sole prime ministerial candidate of the MFP, as well as any attempts to keep the party from winning the upcoming election.

06:07