Arson attacks strike 23 locations in far South
Thailand
General

Mobile networks disrupted and "Democracy is Patani peace" banners hung in southern border provinces

published : 12 May 2023 at 11:24

writer: Abdullah Benjakat and Wassana Nanuam

A mobile phone antenna tower was set on on fire in the deep South on Thursday night. (Photo supplied)
Twenty-three locations in Thailand's southernmost provinces were hit by arson attacks late on Thursday night, resulting in the torching of mobile phone antenna towers and power poles and the burning of tires.

The incidents occurred between 9pm and 11pm, officials said on Friday.

The affected areas included seven locations in Muang, Raman and Thanto districts of Yala; twelve locations in Muang, Nong Chik, Sai Buri, and Yarang districts of Pattani; and four locations in Muang, Rueso and Tak Bai districts of Narathiwat.

While mobile phone signals were briefly disrupted in some of the locations, there were no reports of blackouts.

Banners bearing the message "Democracy is Patani peace" were also hung in Chana, Na Thawi, Saba Yoi and Thepha districts of the nearby Songkhla province.

