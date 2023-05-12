Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Three Russians rescued, one missing after drowning in Phuket
Thailand
General

Three Russians rescued, one missing after drowning in Phuket

published : 12 May 2023 at 14:10

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

A search is launched for a missing Russian man who was swept by strong waves at Cape Promthep in Phuket on Friday morning. (Photo supplied/ Achadthaya Chuenniran)
A search is launched for a missing Russian man who was swept by strong waves at Cape Promthep in Phuket on Friday morning. (Photo supplied/ Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Three Russian tourists were rescued and one went missing after being swept into the sea by strong waves at the famous Cape Promthep in Muang district of this resort island province on Friday.

The four men had walked along a prohibited zone at the cape in tambon Rawai on Friday morning when the incident occurred, said Pol Lt Col Sakkarin Anusamansakul, a tourist police inspector.

Of the four tourists, Mr Yuriy Smyan, 32, went missing. A search operation was immediately launched for the missing man.

One of the rescued tourists sustained minor injuries and was sent to Dibuk Hospital in Muang district. 

According to Arun Solos, mayor of tambon Rawai municipality, the Narenthorn rescue centre was alerted of the incident at around 9.30am, and municipal officials boarded jet skis and inflatable boats to help. 

The search continues for the missing tourist. The municipality has coordinated with the Kusoltham rescue foundation and tourist police in the search efforts, said Mr Arun.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Three Russians rescued, one missing after drowning in Phuket

PHUKET: Three Russian tourists were rescued and one went missing after being swept into the sea by strong waves at the famous Cape Promthep in Muang district of this resort island province on Friday.

14:10
Sports

Stirring Chinese anger

A former NBA star has triggered a wave of criticism on social media for calling Taiwan a country in a promotional video.

13:44
Thailand

Wildlife trafficking gang arrested, macaques rescued

PHETCHABURI: Six members of a wildlife trafficking gang were arrested and more than 10 macaques rescued near a hill in the Muang district on Friday morning.

12:44