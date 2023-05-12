Three Russians rescued, one missing after drowning in Phuket

A search is launched for a missing Russian man who was swept by strong waves at Cape Promthep in Phuket on Friday morning. (Photo supplied/ Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Three Russian tourists were rescued and one went missing after being swept into the sea by strong waves at the famous Cape Promthep in Muang district of this resort island province on Friday.

The four men had walked along a prohibited zone at the cape in tambon Rawai on Friday morning when the incident occurred, said Pol Lt Col Sakkarin Anusamansakul, a tourist police inspector.

Of the four tourists, Mr Yuriy Smyan, 32, went missing. A search operation was immediately launched for the missing man.

One of the rescued tourists sustained minor injuries and was sent to Dibuk Hospital in Muang district.

According to Arun Solos, mayor of tambon Rawai municipality, the Narenthorn rescue centre was alerted of the incident at around 9.30am, and municipal officials boarded jet skis and inflatable boats to help.

The search continues for the missing tourist. The municipality has coordinated with the Kusoltham rescue foundation and tourist police in the search efforts, said Mr Arun.