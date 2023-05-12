Three Russians rescued, one missing at sea in Phuket

Group had been walking in prohibited area of Cape Promthep when wave struck

Searchers look for a missing Russian man who was swept way by strong waves at Cape Promthep in Phuket on Friday morning. (Photo supplied/ Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Three Russian tourists were rescued and one is missing after being swept into the sea by strong waves at the famous Cape Promthep in Muang district of this resort island province on Friday.

The four men had been walking in a prohibited zone at the cape in tambon Rawai on Friday morning when the incident occurred, said Pol Lt Col Sakkarin Anusamansakul, a tourist police inspector.

Arun Solos, the mayor of tambon Rawai municipality, said the men had gone to Cape Promthep to take photos when the waves struck them. Two of them were swept into the sea. One managed to swim to shore and was rescued by officials who had just arrived on the scene. The other man sank in full view of his three friends. He has been identified as Yuriy Smyan, 32.

One of the rescued tourists sustained minor injuries and was sent to Dibuk Hospital in Muang district.

Mr Arun said the Narenthorn rescue centre was alerted about the incident at around 9.30am, and municipal officials boarded jet skis and inflatable boats to help.

The search continues for the missing tourist. The municipality has coordinated with the Kusoltham rescue foundation and tourist police and set up a command centre on Yanui beach, he said.