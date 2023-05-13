Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt wants talks to continue
Thailand
General

Govt wants talks to continue

published : 13 May 2023 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: WASSANA NANUAMABDULLAH BENJAKAT

The government will continue its policy of negotiating for peace in the deep South despite the recent Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu-Patani (BRN) announcement that it would suspend peace talks until a new administration is formed.

Maj Gen Pramote Prom-in, a deputy commander of the 5th Army and the deputy leader of a government team negotiating peace in the region, said on Friday that Thailand would nevertheless continue with the peace dialogue as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan Towards Peace (JCPP) agreed by all parties.

He said that the BRN had not informed the Malaysian facilitator of their decision despite previously agreeing that all such moves should be presented to the facilitator first. Thailand's negotiating team is still waiting for an update from the Malaysian facilitator, Maj Gen Pramote added.

The JCPP is scheduled to proceed from July to the end of 2024, following the recent meeting between Thailand's negotiating team and the BRN in February in Malaysia. Maj Gen Pramote said that the meeting had agreed to finalise the technical details by June. However, the move from the BRN might push back that time frame.

"The peace dialogue is included in the government's strategy to solve the conflict in the deep South. The plan still has to be executed regardless of who is leading the government," he said.

However, a roadside bomb went off in the Bannang Sata district of Yala yesterday, killing an army ranger and injuring three other ranger volunteers.

The bomb exploded on the Yala-Betong road in tambon Bannang Sata near Ban Taopoon School at around 10am when a patrol of army rangers and ranger volunteers walked past. The ranger killed in the blast was identified as Sgt Sommai Natsuebwong, while Natthaphol Upatha suffered a broken leg, Komin Sarathee sustained serious shrapnel wounds, and Porncharoen Yokphoonpholdee suffered head injuries.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Registrations for tourism businesses grow in 2023

The country's tourism sector has experienced a robust recovery based on new registrations of tourism-related businesses in the first four months of this year.

07:26
Thailand

Calling the election by reading the stars

In a world where uncertainties often dominate, astrology has garnered interest and application in predicting the outcomes of major competitions and events, ranging from sports and wars to politics. As the upcoming election approaches, the Bangkok Post is publishing below a thought-provoking analysis of Vedic astrology -- a time-honoured tradition that traces its origins back thousands of years.

07:05
Thailand

THAI bullish on earnings

Thai Airways (THAI) is expected to earn at least 130 billion baht in revenue this year after its net profit in the first quarter reached 12.5 billion baht.

06:47