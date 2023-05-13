Section
Two charged with human trafficking during karaoke raid
Thailand
General

published : 13 May 2023 at 12:19

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Police raid a karaoke bar in Warin Chamrap district, Ubon Ratchathani, on Friday night. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)
Police raid a karaoke bar in Warin Chamrap district, Ubon Ratchathani, on Friday night. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

A man and a woman were arrested and charged with human trafficking following a raid on a karaoke bar in Warin Chamrap district of Ubon Ratchathani province on Friday night.

A team of police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) apprehended Somporn, 63, owner of the karaoke bar on Pathumtheppakdi Road, and bar manager Usanee, 45, Pol Maj Gen Sarut Khwaengsopha, commander of the ATPD, said on Saturday. The suspects' surnames were withheld.

Staff providing sex services to customers had to give 500 baht to the bar for each service, he said.

Mr Somporn and Ms Usanee were charged with colluding in human trafficking for procuring girls under 18 into prostitution and related offences.  Both suspects confessed to the charges and were handed over to ATPD sub-division 3 for legal action, said Pol Maj Gen Sarut.

A police officer talks to one of the two suspects arrested during a raid on a karaoke bar in Ubon Ratchathani on Friday night. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

