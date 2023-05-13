Thai man injured by rocket fired from Gaza

Farm worker from Korat being treated for shrapnel wounds in Israeli hospital

Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

A Thai farm worker has been reported injured following a rocket attack launched from the Gaza Strip amid fresh conflict between Israeli and Palestinian forces.

Kittana Srisuriya, a Thai minister-counsellor for labour based in Tel Aviv, said that Prakobsuk Saengsai, a 42-year-old Nakhon Ratchasima native working in Israel, was hit in the arm by shrapnel following a rocket attack carried out by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Thursday.

The injured worker was taken to Soroka Medical Center in the Israeli city of Be’er Sheva and is in stable condition, acting Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said on Saturday.

Israeli social security authorities have agreed to take on the injured man’s medical costs and compensate him for time off work, according to the minister, who instructed Mr Kittana to meet Mr Prakobsuk and offer assistance.

The Labour Ministry has confirmed that Mr Prakobsuk is registered with the Overseas Employment Assistance Fund.

Ministry officials are also visiting Mr Prakobsuk’s family in Nakhon Ratchasima province to inform them of assistance that they may access and offer encouragement.

Early on Saturday, Palestinian militants in Gaza resumed rocket fire on Israel after Israeli aircraft bombed Islamic Jihad targets in the enclave overnight, as fighting entered a fifth day.

Egypt has been trying to mediate a truce in the flare-up, which has so far left at least 33 Palestinians and one Israeli dead.

Islamic Jihad rejects coexistence with Israel and preaches its destruction. Top ministers of Israel’s religious nationalist government rule out accepting any state sought by Palestinians in territories captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.