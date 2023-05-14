Body of missing Russian found floating in Phuket

Rescue workers and officials are dispatched to the sea in Kathu district, Phuket, to bring back the body of a missing Russian man to shore on Sunday. (Photo: Tambon Rawai municipality)

PHUKET: The body of a Russian man who went missing after being swept into the sea by strong waves at the famous Cape Promthep in Muang district on Friday has been found floating in the sea of Kathu district on Sunday.

According to Arun Solos, mayor of tambon Rawai municipality, a local fisherman spotted the body of a man floating in the sea near Laem Saeng Nakhalay, close to Kalim beach in Kathu, on Sunday at around 12.50pm and alerted the Kusoltham Phuket rescue foundation.

The foundation then coordinated with a command centre on Yanui beach, jointly set up by the municipality and concerned agencies, to investigate.

Upon arrival, municipal officials, rescue workers and tourist police inspected the body and took photos, which they sent to the Russian friends of the missing man. The friends confirmed that the body belonged to Lurii Smoian, 32, as they recognised his pink shorts and a necklace he was wearing before going missing. Earlier, local media had given his name spelling as Yuriy Smyan.

The body was being brought to shore at Pak Bang beach behind the Rawai municipality and would be sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a post-mortem examination, said the mayor.

The authorities would coordinate with the Russian embassy regarding the discovery of the body.

The missing tourist and three other Russian friends had gone to Cape Promthep to take photos when strong waves struck them on Friday. Two of them were swept into the sea. One managed to swim to shore and was rescued by officials who arrived at the scene after being alerted, but Smoian sank in full view of his three friends.