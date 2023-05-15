Polish man arrested for murder of Ukrainian girlfriend

Rescue workers handle the body of a murdered Ukrainian woman in a condominium room in Bang Kolaem district, Bangkok, on Monday. (Photo: Ruamkatanyu Foundation)

Police arrested a Polish man, 25, for allegedly murdering his Ukrainian girlfriend and trying to dismember the body at a highrise condominium in Bang Kolaem district, Bangkok.

According to police, the man identified as Jan Filippow hailed a taxi at the condominium building on Monday afternoon, apparently in such a big hurry to leave that it aroused the taxi driver's suspicion.

The driver tried to have the man wait and then notified condominium staff of his suspicious behaviour.

However, the Polish man ordered the taxi driver to take him away from the building immediately.

Building staff informed the condominium room owner of the incident and later found the body of the 27-year-old Ukrainian woman lying face up in a bed in her room on the 32nd floor.

The body had been slashed from the neck to the left shoulder and the left wrist was cut off. A saw was left on the bed. Police believed the woman had been dead for several days.

Condominium staff said the woman and her Polish boyfriend had arrived as tourists on April 29.

Detectives learnt that the suspect paid the taxi driver 1,500 baht to take him to a place near the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province.

Pol Maj Gen Teeradet Tumsutee, investigative chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said that the suspect was arrested at the Aranyaprathet border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo while he was crossing the border to Cambodia.