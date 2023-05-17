Section
Former Thai embassy clerk arrested for visa fraud
Thailand
General

published : 17 May 2023 at 16:27

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

A former clerk at the Thai embassy in Beijing, centre, is arrested by Crime Suppression Division police at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday night. His name was not released. (Police photo)
A former employee of the Thai embassy in Beijing has been arrested for dishonestly issuing the wrong type of visa to Chinese students coming to study in Thailand, and pocketing the difference in visa fees.

Pol Maj Gen Montri Theskhan, the Crime Suppression Division commander, said the man was arrested by CSD police at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday night. His name was not released.

He said while the man was working as a clerk at the Thai embassy in Beijing under a temporary employment contract, nine Chinese students intending to travel to Thailand to study at Dhurakij Pundit University applied for non-immigrant visas.

The man instead issued them tourist visas and kept the difference in payment for himself. A non-immigrant visa costs more than a tourist visa.

The Foreign Ministry investigated the matter before filing a complaint with the CSD.  A court warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.

He was charged with forging official international travel documents. He denied the charge. 

