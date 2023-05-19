PTP faction eyes two cabinet seats

Weerasak Wangsupakitkosol, better known as Kamnan Por, centre, announces the election victory of "Pheu Thai's Korat family" and thanks voters for their support. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

A Nakhon Ratchasima-based political faction of the Pheu Thai Party (PTP) said it expects to be allocated two cabinet seats after winning 14 House seats in Sunday's general election.

Weerasak Wangsupakitkosol, better known as Kamnan Por, held a press briefing on Thursday to announce the election victory of "Pheu Thai's Korat family" and thanked voters for their support.

The group won in 12 constituencies out of 16 in Nakhon Ratchasima and two seats from the party-list system based on unofficial results.

Mr Weerasak, a former deputy transport minister, said it was the first time a political party received more than 500,000 votes in the province.

"We won several House seats, and I think we deserve two ministerial posts," he said.

Mr Weerasak's group is also speculated to form a political partnership with the Pheu Thai Ruam Palang Party, which won two constituency seats in Ubon Ratchathani.

The Pheu Thai Ruam Palang Party, headed by Watsawat Puang- pornsri, reportedly agreed to join the Move Forward Party-led alliance in forming a new government.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Thursday the MFP-led alliance is very stable because it has mustered 313 votes, more than half of the 500-strong House of Representatives.

He said a new coalition government could be formed if the partners show mutual respect, adding the bloc has almost three months to negotiate before a vote is held to elect the new PM.

The Election Commission will verify the election results within two months, after which the House will be called into session and the parliament president appointed.

"Use the time to create understanding instead of trading in sarcasm. They need to rely on each other to work in parliament," he said, referring to the MFP-led alliance and senators.

According to Mr Wissanu, securing 376 votes in the PM election may not be as difficult as pushing for the passage of laws after the new government is formed. If rejected in the first round, the same PM candidate can be voted for a second time.