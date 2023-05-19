Border troops forge closer bonds through sports event

Senior security officers from Thailand, Laos and Cambodia preside over the opening ceremony of a sporting event aimed at forging closer military ties in Ubon Ratchathani on Thursday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Border security forces from Thailand, Cambodia and Laos have kicked off what is being billed as the first sporting event between them aimed at forging closer military ties.

The mini-games for the soldiers is taking place in Ubon Ratchathani and being organised by the Suranaree task force. It began on Thursday at Ubon Ratchathani Rajabhat University in Muang district. The troops will compete in men's football, pétanque, volleyball and golf. Each country has sent 60 athletes to compete.

The opening ceremony was chaired by the task force's chief, Maj Gen Weerayut Raksin, as well as Lt Gen Chea Sopheak, deputy chief of Cambodia's 4th military region, and Wiangnakhon Bualaphan, deputy chief of Laos' Champasak education and sports section.

Maj Gen Weerayut said the event was in line with army chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae's policy of using sport to strengthen relations between the three countries' security forces along their shared borders.

Lt Gen Chea said sporting competitions are a great mechanism to achieve this goal, and Cambodia said it is ready to host the next competition, possibly in the form of a bicycle race.

Lt Gen Thol Sovan, deputy chief of Cambodia's 3rd brigade support, said the Cambodian and Thai militaries enjoy good relations.

Soldiers along the border always coordinate with each other and make clear agreements to avoid further conflict, such as the unfortunate skirmish that occurred in 2011, Lt Gen Thol said.

Thailand introduced two teams on Thursday, one from the Suranaree task force and the 2nd Army Region, and another from provincial agencies and Ubon Ratchathani Rajabhat University.

Laos sent athletes from its Champasak military division, while Cambodia sent athletes from its 4th military region and 3rd support brigade.