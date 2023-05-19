District chief charged with demanding bribes

Prasit Phattanasitthicheewin, 59, chief of Mae Wong district in Nakhon Sawan, seated, is arrested at his office with bribe money, on Friday. Counter Corruption Division (CCD) commander Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankew, left, leads the operation to arrest him. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

A district chief was arrested at his office in Nakhon Sawan on Friday for allegedly demanding bribes from a cockfighting operator.

A team of police, led by Counter Corruption Division (CCD) commander Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankew, arrested 59-year-old Prasit Phattanasitthicheewin, chief of Mae Wong district office of this northern province, on Friday morning. The arrest was made on charges of demanding or receiving bribes and malfeasance in office.

Mr Prasit was accused of allegedly demanding a bribe from a local cockfighting operator, whose name was withheld, in exchange for an operation permit. The district chief had collected 3,000 baht a month from the operator despite the actual fees being 220 baht per cockfighting pen. Since the operator had six pens, the fees should be 1,320 baht. However, the district chief had demanded additional money, claiming that it was for care and facilitation, said Pol Maj Gen Jarookiat.

Due to concerns about his business being affected, the operator had paid 6,000 baht in advance for two months to the district chief. However, he later encountered financial difficulties and could not afford to pay the fees for one month. This prompted Mr Prasit to demand the outstanding payment as well as three months' fees in advance, totalling 12,000 baht, while threatening to shut down the operator's cockfighting facilities if the payments were not made.

Fearing the closure of his business, the operator decided to file a complaint with CCD police. The arresting team devised a plan to have the complainant give the demanded money to the district chief, who was then caught red-handed receiving the bribe at his office, said the CCD commander.

During questioning, he denied all charges and was subsequently handed over to CCD investigators.

The officers are gathering evidence and preparing a probe report, which will be forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for legal proceedings.