Covid-19 cases rise, related deaths up

People are vaccinated against Covid-19 at the parliament on May 11. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The number of Covid-19 inpatients continued to increase and fatalities also rose over the past week, when schools reopened, the Department of Disease Control reported on Monday.

The department recorded 2,632 Covid-19 inpatients from May 14 to May 20, up about 12% from 2,356 cases between May 7 and May 13.

The number of inpatients with lung inflammation was at 401 at the end of last week, 24% up from 322 at the end of the previous week.

The number of patients dependent on ventilators rose to 226 last week, 39% up from 163 at the end of the previous week.

Last week there were 64 new fatalities related to the diseases (seven per day on average), 191% up from 22 in the previous week (two per day).

Health authorities earlier predicted cases would rise when the new school term began. The latest figures do not mention schools or students.