Thai humanitarian aid for cyclone-hit Myanmar
Thai humanitarian aid for cyclone-hit Myanmar

published : 22 May 2023 at 13:01

writer: Online Reporters

Damage caused by Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe, Myanmar. (Photo: Partners Relief and Development/Handout/ Reuters)
Damage caused by Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe, Myanmar. (Photo: Partners Relief and Development/Handout/ Reuters)

Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, on behalf of the Thai government, handed over humanitarian aid for victims of Cyclone Mocha to Myanmar ambassador U Chit Swe at Government House on Monday.

Also present at the ceremony were Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and Anucha Burapachaisri, the acting government spokesman.

Gen Prayut expressed sympathy for the people of Myanmar in the name of the government and the Thai people. He hoped they would quickly recover from this difficult time.

He said the Thai government had also sent officials to work at the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management.

The ambassador thanked the Thai government and people. He said Cyclone Mocha had a wide impact on people's lives and property. Although it was more violent than Cyclone Nargis in 2008, thanks to experience gained then the impact was lessened.

He said the 18 townships devastated by the cyclone were being restored by military units and local governments.

No details were released of the kind of assistance given.

