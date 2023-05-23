Section
Students killed when storm collapses school sports arena
Thailand
General

published : 23 May 2023 at 10:24

writer: Sitthipoj Kebui

Rescuers at the scene of the collapsed sports arena at Wat Noen Po School in tambon Noen Po, Sam Ngam district, Phichit province, after it collapsed on Monday night. Seven students were killed, 25 others injured. (Photo: Sitthipoj Kebui)
PHICHIT: Seven students were killed and 25 others injured when an open, roofed sports arena collapsed during a fierce storm at Ban Noen Po School in Sam Ngam district on Monday evening.

The storm struck about 6.30pm, with heavy rain pounding parts of Sam Ngam district of this lower northern province.

A whirlwind struck a large sports arena with metal roofing above a volleyball court, a futsal court and other sports facilities at Ban Noen Po School while students were playing underneath its shelter.

The entire structure suddenly collapsed, crushing many students.

Six students were initially reported killed at the scene and 18 injured, seven of them seriously. The injured were rushed to Sam Nam, Vajira Barami and Phichit hospitals.

A seventh student, a 6-year-old boy, died from his injuries about 1.30am on Tuesday at Phichit Hospital.

The number of injured students was later reported to total 25.

The storm also unroofed several houses in tambon Noen Po.

Phichit governor Payon Asavapichayon, district chief Supachok Silpakhun and tambon Noen Po Municipality mayor Kannika Intakul rushed to the school to oversee the rescue operation after the storm subsided.

The full extent of the storm damage was still being assessed.

