Flash flood warnings
Thailand
General

Flash flood warnings

published : 23 May 2023 at 16:51

writer: Online Reporters

The National Water Command Centre has issued a warning for some provinces in all regions to brace for flash floods from May 27-June 1.

The NWCC said on Tuesday the southwesterly monsoon over Thailand is gaining strength while a low pressure system is moving from the middle of Vietnam to cover Laos and Cambodia.

As a result, there will be heavy rain in some areas from May 27-June 1.

According to an assessment by the Hydro-informatics Institute and Meteorological Department, there could be flash flooding during that period in the following provinces:

• North - Phetchabun (Lom Kao district);
• Central - Phetchaburi (Tha Yang, Ban Lat and Muang districts), and Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin and Pran Buri district);
• Northeast - Surin (Muang district), Buri Ram (Muang district) and Ubon Ratchathani (Muang and Phibun Mangsahan districts);
• East - Chon Buri (Muang district), Rayong (Muang and Klaeng districts), Chanthaburi (Muang district), and Trat (Muang and Khao Saming districts)t;
• South - Chumphon (Phato district), Ranong (Kapoe, Muang and Suk Samran districts), Phang-nga (Kapong, Khura Buri, Takua Thung, Takua Pa and Thai Muang districts), Phuket (Kathu, Thalang and Muang district), Krabi (Ko Lanta, Khlong Thom, Muang, Nua Khlong and Ao Luek districts), Trang (Muang, Kantang and Palian districts) and Satun (Thungwa district).

