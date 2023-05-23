Chinese arrested for major fraud, waste smuggling

An immigration officer with a chart detailing the arrest of the Chinese suspects, at a media briefing on Tuesday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Four Chinese nationals, two wanted in China in separate major criminal fraud cases and two for smuggling plastic waste, have been arrested in Bangkok and two other provinces.

Immigration police apprehended a 35-year-old Chinese man believed to be a principal in a major Ponzi scheme in China at a condominium room on Rama IX Road in Huai Khwang district. They also seized mobile phones and computers, Pol Lt Gen Phakphumphiphat Sajjaphan, head of the Immigration Bureau, told reporters on Tuesday.

The man was wanted in China for public fraud in colluding with associates to entice people into investing in a Ponzi scheme with a promised high investment return. Victims had invested about 150 billion baht. About 75 billion baht still had to be recovered from the suspect and his associates, he said.

Immigration police also arrested a Chinese woman, 35, wanted for evading tax amounting to 25 million yuan (about 125 million baht). She was arrested at a condominium in Huai Khwang district of Bangkok.

The third suspect was a 44-year-old man wanted for smuggling 15 tonnes of plastic waste. He was arrested in Samut Prakan.

The fourth was a 45-year-old man wanted for smuggling 474 tonnes of plastic waste. He was arrested in Chon Buri, the Immigration Bureau chief said.

All were held in immigration police custody pending deportation to their home country.



