Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thailand celebrates its sixth Unesco listing
Thailand
General

Thailand celebrates its sixth Unesco listing

published : 28 May 2023 at 04:02

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

A national collection of palm-leaf manuscripts that Thailand nominated for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation's (Unesco) global list has won recognition as an entry among 64 newly included international inscriptions, the government said on Saturday.

Thailand nominated the National Collection of Palm-Leaf Manuscripts of the Phra That Phanom Chronicle, which narrates the tale of the Buddha's breastbones that were brought from India for enshrinement at Phrathat Phanom -- widely recognised as a sacred Buddhist centre in the Mekong region.

Government spokesman, Anucha Burapachaisri, said the nominated inscription, Lilit Nanthopananthasut Kham Luang, a Buddhist work penned in 1736 by Prince Narathibet of the kingdom of Ayutthaya, did not receive approval from Unesco's International Advisory Committee (IAC) to be included among this year's new items of documentary heritage on the Memory of the World.

"Thailand has sought an explanation as to why this inscription didn't win the selection so we can improve our documentation and nominate it again next time," Mr Anucha said.

The National Collection of Palm-Leaf Manuscripts of Phra That Phanom Chronicle has secured its place as Thailand's sixth Unesco-listed documentary heritage item, adding to the country's growing collection of recognised treasures.

"Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has welcomed Unesco's approval of the nomination of this inscription, which was inscribed on palm leaves in Isan, Thai and Pali script and composed using an indigenous ancient language," he said. "The work also reflects the Buddhist moral lessons, beliefs, customs and traditions that prevailed around the time the inscription was produced in 1862."

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Wherever UTN goes, so must Prayut

The United Thai Nation (UTN) Party could join the coalition alliance if Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha remains in the group, said UTN secretary-general Akanat Promphan on Saturday.

08:00
Sports

Angels out to shatter Buriram's dream

Bangkok United and Buriram United are both confident that they will win the FA Cup when they meet in the final on Sunday.

07:05
Thailand

Industry up in smoke?

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by eight prospective parties on forming a coalition government could be bad news for advocates of the current freer cannabis policy.

07:04