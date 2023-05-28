Tour boat catches fire at Ayutthaya river pier, no-one hurt

A tour boat, which was modified from a wooden cargo barge, caught fire while moored at a Chao Phraya river pier in Muang district, Ayutthaya province, early Sunday. Nobody was hurt. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: A tour boat caught fire at a boat pier in Muang district in the small hours on Sunday. There were no casualties.

The moored vessel was made out of teak wood and was a modified cargo barge.

The incident was reported to police at about 1am at a boat pier near Wat Phanan Choeng in tambon Khlong Suan Phlu.

Fire trucks and a rescue unit rushed to the spot.



The boat was engulfed in flames when they arrived. The rope used to tie the boat to the pier had been destroyed by the flames, causing the boat to drift into the middle of the Chao Phraya river.



The burning boat was towed to the river bank where the fire was subsequently put out.



An investigation was underway to establish the cause of the blaze. The damage was being assessed.



Nobody was hurt as the boat was not being used but moored at the pier.