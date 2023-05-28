150kg crystal meth seized in Korat, 2 arrested

Section
published : 28 May 2023 at 17:25

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

A Toyota Camry loaded with 150kg of crystal meth was found abandoned in a temple in Nakhon Ratchasima's Non Sung district by police after a chase on Sunday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
A Toyota Camry loaded with 150kg of crystal meth was found abandoned in a temple in Nakhon Ratchasima's Non Sung district by police after a chase on Sunday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Two men were arrested and 150 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine seized after police intercepted two cars for a search in Pathai district of this northeastern province on Sunday, Region 3 Provincial Police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Somprasong Yenthuam said at a media conference.

A checkpoint was set up on Mitrapap highway in Pathai district following a tip-off from informants that a quantity of drugs would be driven through the area in two sedans.

On Sunday morning, police manning the checkpoint intercepted a white Toyota Yaris and a white Toyota Camry that matched the descriptions given by the informants. The first car stopped for the search while the second car made a U-turn and sped away.

Two men in the first car  – Kesorn Weluwanarak, 58, the driver, and Khamdaeng Chanhom, 50, the passenger – were arrested.

The car that sped off was chased by police and later found abandoned at Wat Sisuk temple in tambon Don Chomphu in Non Sung district. The driver had fled.

On the back seat, police found a big bag containing packages labelled as dried durian. The packages actually contained a total of 150kg of crystal meth, also known as ice.

