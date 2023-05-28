Bangkok governor surprises overpass workers with hurry-up visit

The footbridge is still incomplete at Na Ranong intersection. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has issued an urgent instruction to contractors to ensure the new overpass over the Na Ranong intersection in Klong Toey district is ready for public use on Thursday, after finding out many parts of the project remain unfinished.

In a live and announced visit posted to his Facebook page, the governor asked workers whether they expected to finish on time, and also noted that many parts of the overpass remain far from ready for business.

Mr Chadchart told the team on site to speed up their work as he pointed out various spots that were incomplete and urged them to work day and night to meet the deadline.

The Department of Public Works signed a contract with Sahakarn Wisavakorn Co Ltd in 2018 that specified the overpass would be ready in 2021. Work began in 2018 with a budget of 1.47 billion baht.

A source said the Bangkok governor took an interest in the matter on June 5 last year following a spate of complaints about the delay, which was caused by a technical issue and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new four-lane overpass will connect the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre along Ratchadaphisek Road, crossing the Na Ranong intersection and extending to Nonsiwitthaya School.

Motorists also complained about potholes around railway tracks on the road. Mr Chadchart has told his deputy, Wisanu Subsompon, to make sure the State Railway of Thailand gets them fixed.