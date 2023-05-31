Section
Chinese couple arrested for alleged B10bn fraud
Thailand
General

published : 31 May 2023 at 14:39

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Police outside the couple's luxury Bangkok house during their arrest for international public fraud on Wednesday. (Photo: police)
A Chinese couple living in a 67-million-baht house in Bangkok were arrested on Wednesday for alleged multinational fraud, with damage estimated at 10 billion baht, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau said.

Shaoxian Su, 31, and his girlfriend Keyi Ye, 25, were taken into custody at their house in The Palazzo Srinakarin housing estate, in Prawet district, on Wednesday morning on charges of public fraud and money laundering.

Police from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) impounded 1.5 million baht in cash, the title deed for their 67-million-baht house,  ownership documents for four condominium apartments in Sukhumvit area worth 128 million baht and 14 Bearbrick dolls also found on the premises.

A CCIB spokesman quoted victims as accusing the couple of using fake online profiles to approach them via social media and enticing them into "investing in digital currencies and assets". Local victims were in Bangkok and Prachuap Khiri Khan. They told police they lost about 35 million baht to the suspects.

There were about 20,000 similar complaints filed in other countries, including the United States and Britain,  believed linked to the suspects' network. Total damage was estimated at 10 billion baht.

The couple did not have jobs. They often travelled abroad and had purchased Thailand Elite Cards, which made it easier for them, the CCIB said.

CCIB police also raided nearby luxury houses and impounded more assets they believed were linked to the suspects and their alleged crimes.

