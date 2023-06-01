Public urged to get free flu jabs

Coverage widened but so far only about 10% of those eligible have been vaccinated

A woman receives a flu shot at the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road on Dec 13, 2021. (File photo)

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) is urging Thais to register for a flu vaccine, especially if they are eligible to get one free under a new government initiative that will run until the end of August.

The NHSO and the Ministry of Public Health have agreed to provide free flu shots to all Thais regardless of the health insurance scheme they are registered under, to curb the spread of influenza and other respiratory diseases, said NHSO secretary-general Jadet Thamatthat-aree.

Prior to this year, flu shots were only available for free to those who are subscribed to a health insurance programme managed by the NHSO.

As of this week, 292,615 people had received their flu shot, which is only about 10% of the government’s target, Dr Jadet said.

According to the NHSO, women over four months pregnant, toddlers aged between six months to two years, senior citizens, and individuals living with chronic diseases, obesity and/or disability can register to get a vaccine free of charge at their nearest participating clinic.