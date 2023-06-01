Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Public urged to get free flu jabs
Thailand
General

Public urged to get free flu jabs

Coverage widened but so far only about 10% of those eligible have been vaccinated

published : 1 Jun 2023 at 21:29

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

A woman receives a flu shot at the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road on Dec 13, 2021. (File photo)
A woman receives a flu shot at the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road on Dec 13, 2021. (File photo)

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) is urging Thais to register for a flu vaccine, especially if they are eligible to get one free under a new government initiative that will run until the end of August.

The NHSO and the Ministry of Public Health have agreed to provide free flu shots to all Thais regardless of the health insurance scheme they are registered under, to curb the spread of influenza and other respiratory diseases, said NHSO secretary-general Jadet Thamatthat-aree.

Prior to this year, flu shots were only available for free to those who are subscribed to a health insurance programme managed by the NHSO.

As of this week, 292,615 people had received their flu shot, which is only about 10% of the government’s target, Dr Jadet said.

According to the NHSO, women over four months pregnant, toddlers aged between six months to two years, senior citizens, and individuals living with chronic diseases, obesity and/or disability can register to get a vaccine free of charge at their nearest participating clinic.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Losses mount at Airport Rail Link

The Airport Rail Link (ARL) service has been losing 70 million baht a month as it is carrying fewer commuters than the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, according to State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

21:43
Thailand

More help for at-risk marine species

Researchers are looking into the potential returns from certifying Marine Protected Areas (MPA) in Trat, Trang and Pattani provinces as a means to make money to help endangered marine species.

21:37
Thailand

Public urged to get free flu jabs

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) is urging Thais to register for a flu vaccine, especially if they are eligible to get one free under a new government initiative that will run until the end of August.

21:29