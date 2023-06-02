EC urged to speed up probe into MFP leader

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, thanks supporters in Samut Prakan’s Bang Sao Thong district on May 26. The MFP won a majority in the May 14 general election, bagging 151 House seats and sweeping up all eight MPs seats in Samut Prakan. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

A group of political activists calling themselves Love Democracy on Thursday petitioned the Election Commission (EC) to speed up the probe into Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat's alleged ineligibility to run in the election.

"We'd like to offer the EC moral support and urge it to carefully examine and decide on the case with prudence for the sake of the country and under the democratic system with the King as head of state as soon as possible," said Somchai Chobchai, a representative of the group.

Chinawart Jankrajang, another group representative, said he thought the EC could have worked faster on the allegation.

But he said his group would respect the EC's final decision on Mr Pita's alleged ineligibility linked with his holding of shares in the media company iTV Plc, believed to be prohibited under the constitution.

Mr Chinawart insisted he has no political bias, saying if Mr Pita is cleared, he will be more than happy to see the MFP leader front the new coalition government.

But if Mr Pita is proven guilty as accused, Mr Chinawart said he thinks all sides should accept that outcome and live with it.

When asked about the possibility of MFP supporters taking to the streets if Mr Pita is disqualified as an MP, Mr Chinawart said they should respect the EC's decision.

"But taking to the streets or not is for them [MFP's supporters] to decide. As for me, I'm done with political conflicts which have cost the country lots of opportunities," he said. "If they take to the streets again, the country's situation will become even worse. I, therefore, would like everyone to also think about this and accept the truth in the event Mr Pita is found guilty."

Meanwhile, Arnon Nampa, a leader of the Ratsadorn protest group, posted on his Facebook page his intention to lead street protests if Mr Pita is found guilty and disqualified. He insisted political gatherings are a basic right allowed under the constitution.

He said the government wouldn't be able to contain massive protests this time as demonstrators know what they will have to do even when their protest leaders are detained.

He was responding to reports about a call by a senator for the formation of a so-called national government which was accompanied by opinions from some analysts that Mr Pita might not survive the shareholding case.