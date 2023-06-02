National park employee charged with attempted rape

A Lithuanian woman, 27, takes police to a forested area near a garbage dump in Si Sawat district of Kanchanaburi where a national park employee tried to rape her, but she managed to flee. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A national park employee has been detained and charged after he allegedly assaulted a Lithuanian woman and attempted to rape her near a garbage dump in Si Sawat district.

Pramote Khongkham, 24, an employee hired on a temporary contract by Erawan National Park in tambon Kradan, reported to police at Si Sawat station on Thursday to acknowledge the indecent assault charge, said Pol Maj Pakornkiart Shinathet, the station's investigation chief.

On Friday, the national park on Friday terminated Mr Pramote from employment and urged the police pursue severe measures against him.

The 27-year-old victim, accompanied by tourist police and an interpreter, filed a complaint with police on Thursday. The tourist, who had bruises on her body, accused the man of assaulting her. She provided video and photos of the incident to the officers and guided them to the location where the assault occurred, said Pol Maj Pakornkiart.

Police coordinated with Erawan National Park chief Prawat Phuangthong to gather details about Mr Pramote. The suspect later turned himself in to police on Thursday evening.

Pramote Khongkham, 24, an employee hired on a temporary contract by Erawan Nationa Park in Kanchanaburi's Si Sawat district reports to police to face charges. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

During questioning, he told police that he had noticed the woman near the national park's signpost as he was riding a motorcycle to buy candles from a nearby shop. Upon his return, he encountered her in the same area and honked his bike’s horn as a friendly gesture. The woman subsequently followed him on her motorcycle.

According to the suspect's statement, he advised the woman not to follow him when he entered a forested area, but she seemed to misunderstand him.

During their walk together, he admitted to the police that he had initially felt an urge to rape her. However, he changed his mind after she fell down.

Mr Pramote said he then escorted her out of the forest and apologised for his actions. While admitting his fault, he claimed that he did not assault her but only pulled her hands.

According to the investigation, the suspect had parked his bike near a garbage dump before proceeding to the nearby forested area with the woman. He allegedly used force in an attempt to rape her, but she resisted and managed to escape.

The suspect is in police custody awaiting further legal action.