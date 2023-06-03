New rules on EU diplomat travel agreed

Thailand has inked an MoU with the European Union (EU), agreeing to accept Laissez-Passer travel documents and loosen bureaucracy for travelling diplomats.

Kanchana Patarachoke, the Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson and the Director General of the Information Department, said on Friday that the MoU was signed on June 1 between Mr David Daly, European Union Ambassador to Thailand, and Mr Asi Mamanee, the European Affairs Director General of the ministry.

Laissez-Passer is a secure e-travel document issued by the EU for its representatives and staff members, and is recognised as a valid travel document by the Member States, she said.

She said that previously, Thailand had accepted only travel documents issued by individual EU member states, for example, if that EU delegate was Belgian, his/her travelling documents had to be issued by the same country.

"From now on, the EU delegates can use EU Laissez-Passer to enter Thailand as it will function the same as the normal travelling document," she added.

She added that the MoU would help facilitate travel between the EU and Thailand, especially for high-level visits and professional exchanges, and it would open future collaboration opportunities in various areas. Moreover, it would help Thailand to verify the travelling documents of all EU diplomats systematically.

"This MoU will continuously bring Thailand and the EU closer. During the past three years, Thailand-EU relations are in a positive dynamic after the revival of the comprehensive relationship in 2019," she said.