Foreign man attacked, seriously injured in Pattaya

Pattaya police work at the spot where a foreign man was stabbed and seriously injured in Soi Jomtien 13 in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung (Pattaya) in the small hours on Sunday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A foreign man was attacked and seriously injured in Pattaya late on Saturday night, police said.

Pol Lt Col Thatsak Jiratikulchai, a Pattaya police investigator, said the incident occurred in Soi Jomtien 13 in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district. It was reported to him about 10 minutes after midnight.



Police and rescuers rushed to the spot and found the man, a foreign national whose identity and nationality were not yet known, lying in a pool of blood. He had been stabbed six times in the neck and torso. He said only that he had been attacked by a friend.



The man was admitted to a hospital.



Footage from security cameras in the area showed the man arriving at Soi Jomtien 13 on a motorcycle with a pillion rider. After he stopped the bike, a foreign man wearing a white shirt and black trousers walked up to him and attacked him with a knife. After the man fell to the ground, the attacker kicked him numerous times before fleeing on the victim's motorcycle.



The injured man tried to walk away from the spot but fell to the ground about 20 metres away, leaving a trail of blood behind him.



Passers-by who witnessed the attack called police.



Police were looking for the attacker.