Election winner opposes liquor ban on Buddhist holidays

Buddhists conduct candle-lit marches at Wat Benchamabophit in Bangkok to mark Vesak Day on Saturday evening. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Key figures of the election-winning Move Forward Party (MFP) have voiced their opposition to the government's ban on alcohol sales on important Buddhism-related holidays, saying it limits freedom.

MFP executive Amarat Chokpamitkul used social media to express her opposition to the ban on Saturday, Vesak Day, which commemorates the Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death.

Ms Amarat wrote that she disagreed with the ban on alcoholic drink sales on Buddhism-related days because the country's constitution guarantees freedom of religion, and people of other faiths besides Buddhism live in Thailand.

Buddhism urges people to refrain from alcohol consumption to prevent recklessness and misbehaviour. According to the ban – which exempts liquor sales at duty-free shops at airports – violators are liable to a jail term of up to six months and/or a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

Ms Amarat wrote that such a ban was rare in other countries and authorities should impose other measures to control alcohol consumption, such as enforcing drink-driving laws.

The country has followers of other religions and supports freedom of religious belief, Ms Amarat wrote.

Bangkok Move Forward MP-elect Thaopipop Limjitakon, who earlier proposed a law to end the monopoly in the alcohol drink business, wrote that basing the alcohol sales ban on a religious belief affects freedom of religion and occupation under the constitution.